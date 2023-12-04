SAW And CyberConnect2 have revealed the western release date for DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board!. The title will be available in Europe starting from next April 26, 2024 exclusively on Nintendo Switchwhich is one day after its release in Japan.

To celebrate this announcement, the company has revealed two of the boards that we will be able to find within the game. The Board #2 will be inspired by locations like the Tsuzumi Mansion and the Mount Natagumowhile the Board #3 will be dedicated to the narrative arc of Mugen Train.

But that is not all. The software house has also revealed some of the mini-games that we can play, namely:

Sneaky Sword Styling – hide from Kanamori while trying to customize Inosuke’s sword!

– hide from Kanamori while trying to customize Inosuke’s sword! Tanjiro’s Total Concentration Training – help Tanjiro with his training!

– help Tanjiro with his training! Team Memory Matching – a 2vs2 challenge in which we will have to find the same images!

– a 2vs2 challenge in which we will have to find the same images! Knock ‘Em Out! Chanbara Swordplay – try to push opponents out of their zone!

We leave you now with a new trailer for DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board! wishing you a good viewing as always.

DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board! – Trailers

Source: SAW Street Gematsu