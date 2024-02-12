SAW shares a new trailer online for DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board!the next one coming April 26 on Nintendo Switch. The trailer shows the game mechanics of this party game full of themed activities Demon Slayer.

More details can be found below.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! New boards and new minigames revealed in the latest trailer

It is now possible to pre-order the physical version

Milan, 12 February 2024 – SEGA® today launched a new trailer for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board!whose release in America and Europe on Nintendo Switch™ is scheduled for April 26, 2024. Watch the latest trailer here.

In the new video, fans are shown the main game mechanics of Sweep the Board!, with a look at some of the fantastic events and minigames to play in games with up to 4 players. It all takes place on dynamic boards inspired by memorable locations from the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaibaincluding the Drum House, Mount Natagumo and the Mugen Train.

Players are also shown the “Demon Slayer Dice”. Each demon-slaying swordsman boasts his own set of dice, with unique special effects tied to the character. After use, a 3-turn cooldown starts, which is why it is essential to use them carefully. Finally, when another character joins the party, you can use their Demon Slayer Dice!

Fans will discover an experience designed for players of all ages and skill levels, capable of making anyone laugh and have fun! For more information on the game itself, including a list of retailers where you can pre-order the physical edition, visit the official site at demonslayer-sweeptheboard.sega.com.

Play Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! together!

DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA BECOME A BOARD GAME : the memorable places of the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, including Mount Fujikasane, Mugen Train, Drum House and Asakusa, become tables! Roll the die to advance along the squares! Each table can be walked day and night. During the day you face events and mini-games to prepare for the night, during which you hunt and destroy demons, with the aim of becoming the greatest demon slayer!

: the memorable places of the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, including Mount Fujikasane, Mugen Train, Drum House and Asakusa, become tables! Roll the die to advance along the squares! Each table can be walked day and night. During the day you face events and mini-games to prepare for the night, during which you hunt and destroy demons, with the aim of becoming the greatest demon slayer! CHECK OUT THE ICONIC CHARACTERS : Players can choose their favorite characters, including Tanjiro, Zen'itsu, Inosuke and the Nine Pillars! Ne Ӡzuko, who cannot act during the day, appears as a support character to help players during the game!

: Players can choose their favorite characters, including Tanjiro, Zen'itsu, Inosuke and the Nine Pillars! Ne Ӡzuko, who cannot act during the day, appears as a support character to help players during the game! FACE DEMONS WITH THE JOY-CON™: In minigames where you face off against opponents like the Hand Demon, you can wave the Joy-Con™ to simulate Sun Sword attacks!

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! will be released in America and Europe on Nintendo Switch™ on April 26, 2024! Don't miss the latest news thanks to the official SEGA social accounts on Twitter, Facebook And Instagram and visit the official site of the game to know more.