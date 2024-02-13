













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board! It will be quite a particular experience, the delivery is a kind of board game and turn-based title, you can play with a maximum of three other people. The scenarios-boards will be the most epic we have seen so far: the Tsuzumi mansion, Mount Natagumo and the Mugen train.

Besides, There will be day and night shifts, in the former there will be special events while in the latter, you will be able to defeat demons. There will be mini-games with many surprises and that, obviously, you can play with your friends!

On the other hand, The title frames the main characters of the anime series. So players will be able to use Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke and the nine Hashira. On the other hand, Nezuko can only be a support at night, remember that she is a demon at the end of the day.

Source: SEGA

Something even more precious is that We can use the Nintendo Switch joycons like the Nichirin katana. The adventures will be fantastic!

When will Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board! come out?

The announced release date is April 26, 2024. However, pre-sales are now available, you can check them out here.

The physical title can be ordered through Amazon, Best Buy and Gamestop.

On the other hand, the new season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba would arrive in spring 2024. The film that will open the installment will be released in theaters around the world and will be composed of the last episode of the third installment and the first of the fourth, both with a duration of one hour, so the film will have the length of two hours.

