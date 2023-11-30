On the pages of the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump it was revealed that DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board! will be available in Japan next April 25, 2024exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

The themed party game Demon Slayerwhich will be released domestically under the name of DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mezase! Saikyou Taishi!has already been confirmed for the West and will be SAW to distribute it. The launch will probably take place simultaneously in the rest of the world, but to be sure we will have to wait for an official confirmation from the company.

Source: Weekly Shonen Jump Street Gematsu