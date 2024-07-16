SAW celebrates the arrival of DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board! on additional platforms with a new launch trailer. Starting today, the game is in fact available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. But that’s not all, from today it will be available a free update for all platforms thanks to which new contents will be introduced including the possibility of using Shinazugawa Genya and Tsuyuri Kanao as playable characters.

We now leave you with the launch trailer, below which you can find further information thanks to the press release issued by the company. Enjoy!

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! Now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam

– A free update is also available, adding 2 new playable characters and much more –

IRVINE, Calif. – July 16, 2024 – SEGA® is pleased to announce that Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! comes out today for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One And SteamThe game is already available on Nintendo Switch.

Watch the launch trailer to see what’s in store for players: https://youtu.be/BYIsDtdJZHI

New free content update!

A free update (v1.10) is now available for all platforms, including Nintendo Switch family systems, and includes the following content:

Shinazugawa Genya And Tsuyuri Kanao as playable characters.

And as playable characters. Additional in-game seals, frames, and avatar images. Seals are used in the game to communicate during the “Sweep the Board” mode. Frames and avatar images are used for Player Cards, in-game profiles that can be shared with other players, both locally and online.



This free update also includes other improvements to online matching, as well as minor technical fixes.

Please note that an internet connection is required to download and install the update. Depending on the console you choose, a paid subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, PlayStation®Plus, or Xbox Live Gold is also required to play online.

Details on the digital edition now available for purchase

Ordering the digital edition for any of the available platforms will unlock:

base game (recommended price €59.99)

a set of four seals with Kamado Tanjiro, Kamado Nezuko, Agatsuma Zen’itsu and Hashibira Inosuke Seals are used by players to communicate during the game in the “Sweep the Board” game mode

with Kamado Tanjiro, Kamado Nezuko, Agatsuma Zen’itsu and Hashibira Inosuke

A physical edition of the game is also available for purchase. For more information, including links for users to order the game, visit the official website of the game.

About Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board!

Roll the dice and try to become the strongest demon slayer! – Famous locations from the anime, such as Mount Fujikasane and Asakusa, become boards in the game. Advance by rolling the dice! The board alternates between day and night. During the day, you prepare with events and minigames. At night, you hunt for demons to defeat.

Famous locations from the anime, such as Mount Fujikasane and Asakusa, become boards in the game. Advance by rolling the dice! The board alternates between day and night. During the day, you prepare with events and minigames. At night, you hunt for demons to defeat. Step into the shoes of legendary characters – Choose your favorite characters from the Demon Slayer Squad, including Tanjiro, Zen’itsu, Inosuke, and the Pillars! Nezuko appears on the board to help players as a support character!

– Choose your favorite characters from the Demon Slayer Squad, including Tanjiro, Zen’itsu, Inosuke, and the Pillars! Nezuko appears on the board to help players as a support character! Enjoy different minigames – Challenge others or work together in teams of two in various minigames! In some situations, you will encounter powerful demons like Akaza, and all players will have to work together to defeat them!

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! is now available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam, and Nintendo Switch. For more information about the game, visit the official website.

SEGA of America, Inc.

SAW® of America, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Tokyo, Japan-based SEGA CORPORATION, a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment. Founded in 1986, SEGA of America publishes innovative interactive entertainment experiences for console, PC, mobile devices and emerging platforms. In 2020, SEGA was ranked #1 on Metacritic’s annual video game publisher rankings. Its globally beloved franchises include Sonic the Hedgehog™, Like a Dragon™, Virtua Fighter™, Super Monkey Ball™ and Phantasy Star Online™, as well as Atlus’ Persona™ and Shin Megami Tensei™ series. Since his debut more than three decades ago, Sonic has become a pop culture icon and has appeared in dozens of games, television series and films. SEGA of America maintains offices in Irvine and Burbank, California. Visit Site www.sega.com.