In this case too it will be SAW to distribute the new game taken from Demon Slayer just announced for the Japanese market. The Western style party game title Mario Party will be DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board! and it will come up Nintendo Switch in the rest of the world to coincide with the Japanese release in 2024.

In DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board! players will explore a dynamic world designed like a board game. Each board features memorable locations from the anime DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaibaas the Mount Fujikasane and Asakusa. As the time of day changes from day to night, the spaces on each board change, bringing new events and opportunities for players to discover as they plan their next move.

Choose from a cast of fan-favorite characters, including Tanjiro Kamado, Zen’itsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira and nine Hashira, before launching yourself into fun and exciting multiplayer action for up to four players, locally or online. Also Nezuko Kamado will join the fun as a supporting character. Take on a series of exciting mini-games, meet familiar characters, work together to defeat dangerous demons lurking in the night, and aim to become the most powerful demon slayer of all!

Below we can see some images of the title localized in English.

Source: SAW Street Gematsu