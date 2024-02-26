













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba smashes it in theaters, grosses 11.5 million dollars in its first weekend









The movie of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba It lasts approximately two hours, and is made up of the last long episode of the Swordsmith Village Arc season and the first of the new installment titled Hashira Training Arc.

The film of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba premiered in Japan on the first weekend of February 2024; and after that He obtained a world tour to launch the film in a special way.

According to recent monitoring by Box Office Mojo, The Ufotable film grossed more than $11,575,000 in its first weekend in theaters in the United States.

Tanjiro's film consistently attracted audiences and was positioned as the second most viewed film. On Friday—February 23—it raised 5.525 million, while on the 24th and 25th it raised 3.53 million and 2.52 million respectively.

When does the fourth season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba premiere?

The fourth installment of the series that follows the story of the young demon hunters It will premiere in the spring season, in April 2024.

The new season will adapt the Hashira Training arc. We will see the initial cast reunited again and after that, things will start to get really rocky.

The Hashira Trainin Arc is the tenth of the twelve that make up the serieswe are near the end of the splendid story written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotoge.

