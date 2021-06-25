Today Sega Asia broadcast a livestream to present a new gameplay of the upcoming Demon Slayer action game: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles.

The gameplay includes a versus mode battle in which a tag team formed by Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado battles against Giyu Tomioka and Shinobu Kocho.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles will launch in Japan and Asia on October 14 for PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, Xbox One and PC. The western release was only announced yesterday, and will arrive a day later, on October 15th.

If you are curious to see how the live went and what contents were revealed today by SEGA, you can take a look at the video linked below.

The original title of the game is Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hinokami Keppu Tan, and it is in development at the popular developer CyberConnect2, who is certainly used to developing games based on well-known anime.

Source: Twinfinite