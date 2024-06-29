Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba He finally returned, and the final chapter prepares us for the beginning of the end. The anime is adapted by Ufotable (Fate Zero). The fourth season will adapt the arc of the Pillars training which is based on the manga written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge, which was published from 2016 to 2020 under the Shuēisha publishing imprint.

The spring season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba It will have eight episodes of release. Let us remember that the first chapter had a length of just over 45 minutes, chapter seven had a similar duration and the finale was announced as an extraordinary 60-minute installment.

Muzan finally found Kagaya, the pillars will have to fight desperately against the inevitable fate.

When does Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season 4, episode 8 come out?

Chapter 8 of season 4 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba It will premiere next Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Chapter number 7 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba It has been beautiful in its animation and soundtrack, although the ending gave me chills and gave rise to many Muzan memes.

The episode began by focusing on Tanjiro who is finally able to complete the rock pillar training, who helps him when he is about to faint from dehydration.

After this, the rock pillar congratulates him for “having put” the villagers of the blacksmith village on Nezuko in last season’s arc, to which Kamado replies that it was not like that. He had doubts and his sister was the one who decided to act at the most important moment, After assuring this, he feels guilty and asks the pillar to keep him training longer, until he truly earns his approval.

However, the pillar tells him that he will not do such a thing, because he is a sincere child. After this He tells how a blind priest who cared for orphaned children ended up being the pillar of the rock. Gyomei tells his tragic story in which one of the children in his orphanage disobeys him and is trapped by a demon.

In exchange for saving his own life, the little boy decides to betray all the other children: he guides the demon to the house and destroys the wisteria flowers that act as a barrier to keep the demons away. In the midst of the attack, only the youngest girl believes that he is capable of protecting her and stays behind him, while the other children try to escape and die in the attempt.

Himejima gives his all to protect the girl and succeeds, but the next day when the authorities arrive, The little girl, only four years old, declares, confused, that the monster is the priest and that he was the one who killed everyone. This causes the pillar to be arrested and sentenced to death, who, however, resents in the depths of his soul that the girl was so naive. And although she didn’t expect much from her, she comments that a thank you would have healed her soul.

After that, He assures Tanjiro that he is a special boy and that he will help him on his path. After that Tanjiro goes to see Tomioka and when he says goodbye to Zenitsu he realizes that something has changed., the boy is shocked and now seems much more serious, Kamado must undertake the trip being very worried about his friend’s new attitude. Secrets and a new facet of Zenitsu!

Kamado arrives at a bad time, when the water pillar and the wind pillar are facing each other; A couple of out-of-place comments will cause the wind pillar to leave without finishing the fight against Tomioka and after knocking Tanjiro unconscious.

While Shinazugawa heads towards his home, he finds the eye that has been watching them all this time and realizes that they have infiltrators, After this we see a scene that will surely make history in anime because it is wonderful in every way.

Muzan Kibutsuji entering Kagaya Ubuyashiki’s mansion elegantly at midnight. It smells of death. The beginning of the end began. Chapter number eight of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be titled “The mobilization of the pillars” and it will be the last episode of season four of the series. It will have a special duration of 60 minutes. Its official synopsis is the following:

“On a quiet night when the moon is shining, Kagaya finally has an encounter with Muzan Kibutsuji, who appears at the Ubuyashiki mansion.”

What does fate have in store for Tanjiro? The next chapter will be surprising!

What time does Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 4 Episode 8 come out?

Demon Slayer It is released in simulcast format depending on the time zone, avoid spoilers and memes and try to see it before anyone else, remember that it is a special delivery! Below we leave you the schedules for Latin America according to the delivery format at different times:

And you, where do you expect the season finale, demon hunter?

Where can I watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season 4 episode 8?

In Latin America Demon Slayer It is distributed only under the label of Crunchyroll. The platform has all the episodes available — even the movies — so you can binge-watch the series, including the movies, in case you forget any details. Recently, Netflix also added some of its seasons. And it’s likely that the remaining arcs of the manga will be adapted into movies, according to rumors.

Source: Ufotable

In Japan Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba It is distributed by Tokio MX, GTV, GYT, Fuji TV, TVO, TVQ, BS11, KBS, Sun TV, AT-X. In the United States it is also broadcast on Adult Swift and in Spain on Prime Video.

This season is directed by Haruo Sotozaki (Eat Man 98, Gintama, Lupine III, Fate Stay Night Unlimited Bladeworkswhich was also in charge of the previous deliveries of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba). The opening is performed by My First Story and HYDE and is titled “Mugen”. On the other hand, the ending is by themselves and is titled “Eikyuu -Tokoshie-“.

What is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba about?

In ancient Japan, demons have been devouring people since time immemorial, and because of this, an organization of hunters tries to maintain order. However, they are unable to appease or exterminate the threat because there is a demon that is invincible, Muzan Kibutsuji is “the beginning of evil” and although they have tried to hunt him down for generations, they have always failed.

The demon is very powerful, but he cannot walk in sunlight, so he has searched for years for the power to be able to come out into the light. He has not had the slightest chance to achieve it.

This will change when Tanjiro Kamado appears, a 13-year-old boy who has inherited in his blood and spirit the power to defeat the most terrible demon, with some help, of course. It all starts when, on a bad day, Kamado Tanjiro finds his family massacred by a demon, but he will have, as consolation, a single survivor who is his sister Nezuko, the problem is that she has been contaminated and is now a demon who barely recognizes him. However, Tanjiro will not give up.

The boy He will look for a solution to return her to normal and because of this he will join the demon hunter organization, without knowing that both he and his sister are the most important pieces in this canvas, in which they could finally eliminate evil..

Kindness and bitterness are two impressive axes that are handled in the series of Demon Slayer. Mystery along with evil govern this delivery of fantasy and rawness that has already become one of the jewels of Shuēisha.

