Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba finally returned, its delivery by Ufotable will be shorter than usual, since it will adapt one of the smallest arcs in history, the part of the Pillars training. The manga work written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge was published from 2016 to 2020 under the Shuēisha publishing label and after it was announced that the installment will have the last two special episodes of an extended duration, rumors began to circulate that the work could end with a trilogy of films.

The spring installment will only have eight episodes, but episode seven and eight will have a duration of approximately 40 and 6 minutes, respectively.. In the last chapters we will see the trio united; Tanjiro, Ryunosuke and Zenitsu will train together while investigating the condition of Nezuko who is now a demon who can resist the sun.

When does Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season 4 episode 7 come out?

Episode 7 of season 4 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba It will premiere next Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Chapter number 6 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba It is title “The strongest in the company” and focused on the training of the rock pillar Gyomei Himemajima. Without a doubt, the new training is much more intense than the previous ones and in fact, both Tanjiro and Inosuke are suffering from the weight of the waterfall on their hips.

It seems that the joke is for kids to be able to concentrate while strengthening their legs and hips. After the waterfall they must lift three logs and then move a huge rock without much more instructions than those.

It is very difficult for everyone and there are hunters who simply withdraw. Tanjiro, as always, will try until he succeeds and some advice from Genya will help him focus better. It seems like he must focus on the moments of greatest anger and pain to turn them into strength as he repeats prayers to himself.

Tanjiro remembers the death of Rengoku and his little brothers, with this pain and frustration he manages to move the weight of the world. The next episode will be titled “Gyomei Himemajima”, so we can expect the story of the most powerful pillar of the hunter organization. Let’s remember that this episode will have an extended duration, get ready!

The official synopsis is as follows:

“Tanjiro is at a dead end with the Screaming Island theme [el entrenamiento del pilar de la roca], but upon receiving advice from Genya, with whom he meets again, he manages to move the rock. Now that Tanjiro has established himself, will he be able to surpass Himemajima’s training?”

Wow, how nervous, we are in the penultimate chapter of the spring installment.

What time does episode 7 of season 4 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba come out?

The episodes of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba are published in simulcast format but the Hours change depending on your time zone, because of this we leave you several of the schedules that correspond to Latin America:

Mexico: 12:45

El Salvador: 12:45

Guatemala: 12:45

Costa Rica: 12:45

Nicaragua: 12:45

Honduras: 12:45

Colombia: 13:45

Ecuador: 13:45

Panama: 13:45

Peru: 13:45

Dominican Republic: 14:45

Puerto Rico: 14:45

Venezuela: 14:45

Paraguay: 14:45

Bolivia: 14:45

Cuba: 14:45

Argentina: 15:45

Uruguay: 15:45

Brazil: 15:45

Chile: 15:45

And you, where are you waiting for the new episode of demon slayer?

Where can I watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season 4 episode 7?

The famous shonen is distributed in Japan by Tokio MX, GTV, GYT, Fuji TV, TVO, TVQ, BS11, KBS, Sun TV, AT-X. In the United States it is also broadcast on Adult Swift and in Spain on Prime Video. However, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba It is distributed under the seal of Crunchyroll In America, In addition, the platform has all the chapters available, so you can marathon the series with everything and movies, in case you no longer remember any details.

Source: Ufotable

This season is directed by Haruo Sotozaki (Eat Man 98, Gintama, Lupine III, Fate Stay Night Unlimited Bladeworksin addition to the previous installments of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba).

There are rumors regarding the end of the adaptation of Koyoharu Gotoge’s manga that could come as a trilogy of films.

What is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba about?

In ancient Japan, where Tanjiro Kamado lives, there are demons that devour people. Because of this, an organization of young hunters was created to protect humans who are attacked by the creatures.. The organization is led by the family that created the most powerful demon and that they continue to persecute.

However, there are very strong demons whose leader is the powerful demon: Muzan, who causes enormous destruction and turns other people into demons, and although things have remained more or less stable over time, everything will change when our protagonist is affected by the creatures, Nobody knows, but fate is sealed.

Tanjiro Kamado’s family is very special, even if he doesn’t know it. One unfortunate day, The boy will go out, as usual, to sell coal, upon his return he will find his entire family massacred by demons, only one of his sisters has survived but now she is a demon. So, it’s not the best news.

Tanjiro will look for a cure for his irreversible condition without losing hope, which is why he will have to join the company of demon hunters, where he will realize that he has a lot of potential. As you seek information, you will grow alongside your peers, becoming stronger while providing warmth to others. He will soon realize that both he and Nezuko have a vital role in the world of hunters.

