













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Season 3 is over, what other series should you watch?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba tells the manga story created by Koyoharu Gotoge, got an excellent adaptation of both its narrative and its animation from Ufotable.

And, even if you don’t believe it, it’s not the end, In this spring season there are more sabers and excellent animation like that of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. So we don’t have to live with a vacuum, we can slightly correct its absence with other installments that are on the air. I will tell you about them below.

What you should watch after Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku – A bloody bouquet

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku it is a spring 2023 installment whose animation is really impressive, it has an adaptation by Studios MAPPA and will get thirteen chapters, so there are still a few steps to take.

Notably the manga started in 2018 and ended in 2021, is a work written and illustrated by Yūji Kaku, who recently released a one-shot.

It narrates dual developments, and contrasts the good and the bad in a fictional medieval Japan, tells the story of a ninja and a samurai who, by order of the Shogunate, will begin an odyssey on an island (which could be seen as paradise or hell, depending on your perspective).

Various designated pairs They will search for the elixir of eternal youth while living together and growing on a spiritual level.

You can see Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku via Crunchyroll.

Vinland Saga 2 – A Viking Odyssey

The second part of the second season of Vinland Saga also arrived in spring 2023, it got 24 chapters in total, but part 2 came out in spring 2023.

keep narrating the story of Thorfin on his quest for revenge. Each installment throws more darkness on the protagonist’s face and presents us with his political-ideological conflicts throughout his journey through new lands.

Vinland Saga It is a story full of action and blood but with specific motives. To some degree it will fill the gap left Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba while we wait for the fourth season that Ufotable already announced.

You can see Vinland Saga 2 through Netflix or Crunchyroll.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles – An invincible protagonist

Mashle It came as a delivery full of blows and laughter, so far it has ten chapters, but it will have a delivery of twelve. Let’s remember that if you like one punch man it is very likely that he will call you this season which is a kind of parody of the great Hogwarts magical saga.

the sleeve of Mashle is written by Hajime Komotocontinues to air and has been published since January 2020. It centers on a young man who has no magic, but lives in a world where everyone has it.

After a traumatic event, the boy will have to go to a school where he will have to face a political system and some very dark deeper things.

You can see Mashle: Magic and Muscles via Crunchyroll.

Gundam: The Witch from Mercury- A second installment

Gundam: The Witch from Mercury: The second season arrived in the spring of 2023, and although it is a more mecha and Sci-Fi issue, if you are looking for action and great animation, you have to see the spring installment.

Total, The season has 24 episodes. but it will end with this installment. We know that it is one of the most special mecha sagas of all time, so you will surely enjoy it.

Gundam: The Witch from Mercury is available on Crunchyroll.

Black Clover: The Wizard King’s Sword- The Movie – A long installment

The new movie of Black Clover arrived on June 16, 2023, This film adapted part of the original delivery so, despite the fact that it is a feature film, it is not a delivery that works independently.

You will definitely like it the magical action that brings us towards the end of the spring season.

The movie of Black Clover He will head back to focus Asa on his journey. However, let’s remember that his sleeve is in the final stretch and you can read it on MangaPlus. And that a new season has yet to be announced.

The movie of Black Clover is available on Netflix.

We recommend: Why watch Skip and Loafer? – A kaleidoscope of metamorphosis

After the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba our hearts were left empty, and it’s even stranger to think that the anime is getting closer to the final stretch. The manga work written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotoge ended in 2020.

Source: Ufotable

The manga serialization is in the hands of Ufotable who has done an outstanding delivery of the series. Currently, the production consists of a first season consisting of 26 episodes, a second season consisting of 18 episodes, and the third season spring 2023 whose launch consisted of 11 episodes.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba It has two movies. The entire saga is available through Crunchyroll.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.