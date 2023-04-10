













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 Introduces All Crescent Moons

The third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba he introduced us to the Infinite Castle as the scene of the meeting of the moons with their lord, Muzan. The main demon’s attitude made the others fearful. After the incident of the Entertainment District arc, in which the sixth moon —consisting of the pair of brothers: Daki and Gyutaro— fell, things have become difficult.

And that was noted in the meeting that opened the season. However, the strongest moons clashed fiercely after Muzan’s departure. The third upper moon, Akaza, had a showdown with Doma, the second moon. However, due to the impertinence of the acts against a superior, Kokushibo, the first moon, intervened. Though things didn’t calm down, they rather escalated as Akaza now vowed to defeat Kokushibo.

Although it remains to be seen what will happen to the first crescent moon after the confrontation that awaits us in the arc of Swordsmith Village. Let’s see who survives, however, we already noted that there are conflicts in the dynamics of the moons.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Who are the crescent moons

History beholds twelve moons, the upper and lower ones, also known as the waxing and waning. Below are the moons that appeared in the opening chapter of the third season.

Fifth crescent moon: Hantengu

Fourth crescent moon: Gyokko

Third crescent moon: Azaka

Second Crescent Moon: Dressage

First crescent moon: Kokushibo

The sixth crescent moon was made up of Daki and Gyutaro who were defeated in the second season.

