













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Reveals The Saddest Moment From Muichiro’s Past

Chapter 9 of the second season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba focused on the past of Muichiro Tokito, the pillar of mist who seemed like a character who acted according to uncompromising logic. We knew the hashira didn’t remember anything from his past, but some of Tanjiro’s words resonated with him.

It seems that this was because Muichiro’s family had a similar philosophy to Tanjiro Kamado’s. Before the threshold of deaththe pillar of mist remembered how he lost his parents in the same night and after that he was left only with his twin brother and tried to survive.

Muichiro’s twin brother was named Yuichiro and he thought very differently from his family. He believed that he should protect his brother from the world, because although Muichiro was a good person, he needed something more than that to survive in the universe of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Because of this I act very cold.

Source: Ufotable

The pillar of mist did not understand until the end, when they were attacked by a demon and his brother died in an attempt to protect him. After that, the traumatic event was erased from Muichiro’s memory, who chose to materialize his brother’s personality again in him. However, after the last battle he remembered everything and it seems that we have a rebirth in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

We recommend: Test: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – What type of breathing control according to your personality?

Where can I watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba?

The season is streaming on Crunchyroll. The streaming platform also has the first season available and Mugen Trainthe fascinating film that broke records in Japan.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.