As you can imagine what comes next falls into spoiler territory, so if you haven’t seen this episode better do it before you see what comes next. If they already did, go ahead.

What happens is that in this episode Tanjiro has his first encounter with the mysterious Pillar of the Mist, Tokito Muichiro, who is accompanied by a strange humanoid-looking machine.

This is a replica of Yoriichi, who was once the most skilled and powerful demon hunter. He is an advanced automaton used to train terminators and has six arms, in each of which he wields sharp swords.

Kotetsu, a boy who meets Tanjiro Kamado in the third season of the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaibais its owner.

He had a disagreement with Muichiro for using this automaton, which the latter damaged to the point of cutting off his arm.

That’s why he decided to ‘lend’ it to Tanjiro so he could train and overcome the Pillar of Mist. So this young hunter spent a lot of time training…and suffering a little.

All because Kotetsu, in order to put pressure on Tanjiro, decided not to give him food or drink until he could hit this kind of robot. So the poor heir to the Kamado clan suffered from hunger and thirst while fighting.

But only in this way was he able to polish his skills when facing this automaton in the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

At first he couldn’t hit him but then he did and later he gave him a tremendous gash on the head.

That was thanks to the fact that he discovered a new technique related to his sense of smell, and thus decapitated him. He was quick to apologize to Kotetsu for ruining this family heirloom of his.

But it was only thus that both discovered that inside the automaton there is a sword that has been hidden there for hundreds of years.

This is the one that gives name to the next episode, ‘A sword from over 300 years ago’. It is quite possible that it is Tanjiro Kamado’s new weapon.

