The second episode of the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba shows us to Tanjiro facing Tokito, the pillar of mist, who forces Kotetsu, a small mechanic from the village, to give him a key that will allow the pillar training on another level.

The boy owns the puppet that simulates Yoroiichi Tsugikunia very important character for the beginnings of demon hunters and the history of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. However, the little boy does not want to give him the key because he fears that he will be unable to fix the puppet once it is defeated.

Tanjiro tries to stop Kotetsu from being forced to hand over the key, but fails. After that, they form a kind of friendship. And despite the fact that the puppet loses an arm after fighting Tokito, Tanjiro confronts her on the boy’s orders.

Source: Ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Tanjiro’s Training

Kotetsu forces Tanjiro to fight the powerful puppet out of a desire for it to overcome the pillar of mist. His main desire is to put Tokito in his place, who proved to be very rude and borders on rude.

Because of this, in his desire to make Tanjiro better, he points out each of his flaws bluntly. Forces Tanjiro to fight to the limit, because the little one doesn’t know much about training levels. He does not allow him to drink water or eat, so our hunter is on the verge of collapse.

However, in this state, he manages to see an opening through what appears to be a new technique that activates his senses in a different way. Tanjiro might have a new ability to anticipate his opponents’ moves. However, Kotetsu makes it clear, this could only be the beginning of his training.

