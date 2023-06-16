













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Reveals Season 3 Finale Synopsis

The third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba adapted the To the Swordsmith Village arc which focused on two pillars in particular, the pillar of love and the pillar of mist. Muichiro Tokito, though now depleted of energy, managed to defeat the fifth crescent moon on his own. Whereas, towards the end of episode 10 we got to see Mitsuri Kanroji in all his splendor facing Zohakutenthe special form of Hantengu, the upper fourth moon of Muzan.

For his part, Tanjiro and company chase after the original body of the upper moon. Below you can read the synopsis of the last chapter of the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

“While Mitsuri Kanroji, the pillar of love, holds off Zohakuten, Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya use this time to pursue the main body of Hantengu. The three manage to find the wooden ball Hantengu is hiding in, but when they open it, they find it completely empty. Hantengu runs away again, but Tanjiro and the others continue to chase him. Seeing Hantengu running, Genya breaks a tree and throws it at him, for his part, Nezuko jumps at him…!”.

Source: Ufotable – Hantengu, and its Zohakuten version, are the last enemy of the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Without a doubt, the season finale will be impressive and now you know the battle that will adapt.

What time will the last episode of the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba in Mexico?

The eleventh chapter will be broadcast through Crunchyroll and is announced for 11:35 AM.

Ufotable is rumored to be already producing the next installment of the popular anime. However, it is likely that we will see our favorite hunters again until at least 2024.

