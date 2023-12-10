













Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba reveals premiere date for its fourth season









Now, the project name Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba es – To the Hashira Training – or in other words the training of the pillars that will be released on February 23 in theaters. This movie will show us the end of the fight between Tanjiro and the fourth moon Hatengu and how Nezuko becomes the first demon who can withstand sunlight.

Source: Aniplex ufotable

After enjoying this fight in 4K and IMAX screen we will be able to see the first episode of the training arc with the pillars that will last one hour. It is worth noting that this story will lead us to the long-awaited fight with Muzan Kibutsuji. The fourth season will premiere in April 2024.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba world tour dates

The promotion of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training – will have a tour around the world with several cities that have already confirmed both their dates and the visit of several creatives.

February 2 – Tokyo – Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kito, Hiro Shimono, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Yuma Takahashi (main cast)

February 3 – Tokyo – Takahiro Sakurai, Katsuyuki Konishi, Kengo Kawanishi, Saori Hayami, Kana Hanazawa, Kenichi Suzumura, Toshihiko Seki, Tomokazu Sugita, Yuma Takahashi (Main cast)

February 10 – New York – Natsuki Hanae, Hiro Shimono, Yuma Takahashi (Aniplex Producer)

February 11 – Seoul – Kengo Kawanishi, Kana Hanazawa

February 17 – Mexico City – Takahiro Sakurai, Kengo Kawanishi, Yuma Takahashi (Aniplex producer)

February 17 – Singapore – Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kito

February 18 – Jakarta – Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kito

February 24 – Paris – Natsuki Hanae, Yuma Takahashi (Aniplex producer)

February 24 – Taipei – Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Saori Hayami

February 25 – London – Natsuki Hanae, Yuma Takahashi (Aniplex producer)

February 25 – Hong Kong – Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Saori Hayami

Source: Aniplex. ufotable

Most likely, they saw that the 2023 world tour was a success and that is why they decided to replicate it in 2024.

Most likely Cinepolis and Konnichiwa! take charge of the tour in Mexico and the respective premiere which, it is important to admit, was a success. Excited for this premiere? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

