Crunchyroll shared a new trailer for the anime film trilogy Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaibawhich together are known as the Infinite Castle.

Through this video we are reminded that one of the most important series of recent years will have its closing in movie theaters around the world. This will be the last battle of Tanjiro Kamado and the Pillars against the ferocious hordes of demons led by Muzan Kibutsuji.

The final duel of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba It takes place precisely in the Infinite Castle, Muzan’s enormous fortress that is capable of changing the layout of its rooms and floors to confuse its invaders.

The last Demon Moons are ready to face the best demon hunters throughout three films. All of them are produced by Aniplex, while the animation is done by ufotable as in the TV anime.

Source: Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will jointly distribute the trilogy of films, which is known as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity CastleUnfortunately, it remains a mystery when these films will be released.

What is certain is that all of them will have the highest production values. As far as we know, the same team of creatives involved in the animated adaptation are involved.

The same can be said of the cast of voice actors and actresses, who have been with the series since the beginning. If you want to catch up before the premiere of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle the solution is Crunchyroll.

Fountain: Crunchyroll

The four previous seasons of the anime are available there, and the best thing of all is that they are dubbed in Latin Spanish. These movies will also have it and it is quite likely that it will be at their premiere.

Apart from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba We have more anime information at TierraGamer.