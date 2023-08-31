













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba reveals details of his next live-action









The live action of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will have a first staging from November 11 to 19 and a second from December 1 to 10. It has already been revealed that he will adapt the Red Light District arc which is one of those that introduces the most powerful enemies for Tanjiro and his friends. In this arch we only see one pillar, the sound pillar, which, however, has some handcuffs that provide interesting help.

Besides, this arc of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba It’s one of the funniest because young demon hunters infiltrate the Red Light District and pretend to be women in preparation. But also, they will face a very important couple of demons.

The Red Light District arc took place in chapters 67-97 of the original manga.

Source: Ufotable

It has already been revealed who will play the main cast. The paper of Tanjiro Kamado will be played by Shogo Sakamoto (Japanese actor, singer, and songwriter), who previously starred in the anime Try Knights from Studio Gonzo as Riku Haruma. In addition, the cast also includes Karen Takahashi who will play Nezuko, Tanjiro’s sister; Keisuke Ueda (Zenitsu Agatsuma), Yugo Sato (Inosuke), Ryoshiro Tsuji (Tengen), Arisa Hirunagi (Hinatsuru), and Tomoki Hirose (Leader of the Kagaya Ubuyashiki Demon Corps).

The villains, Daki and Gyutaro, will be played by Rina Satake and Yusuke Yoyama, respectively. So it looks like we’ll have a very interesting cast.

Where can I watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba?

All 56 chapters are available on Crunchyroll.

