Chapter eight of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba It premiered last Sunday through Crunchyroll for Latin America. He focused on the pillar of mist and towards the end he showed us a very interesting awakening. However, despite the fact that the strongest hunters stand out for their strength, their swords, their personalities, among other things, fans noticed something else that identifies them in contrast to others.

And it is that we know that the hunters of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba They are especially recognized for their discipline and effort. They neatly wear a black uniform with white outlines. However, it seems that the uniforms of the pillars have special details.the fans just appreciated it.

And is that, what is a garment without the smallest details? This ranges from small lace to the engraving of the buttons. It seems that the most powerful youth of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba have gold buttons, while hunters of Tanjiro’s rank have silver colored buttons.

Source: Ufotable

In the midst of the brand new fight against the crescent moons, fans noticed the buttons of our beloved Muichiro that further accentuates the difference in his rank. What a hierarchy it shows Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba!

Yuichiro is the older twin brother of Muichiro, the pillar of mist. The last chapter revealed that after the murder of his brother and probably because of the traumatic event that evoked his death, the pillar of mist began to act like him. Because of this, his old personality -more similar to that of Tanjiro Kamado- darkened and he began to see life in a harsher way, assimilating the ideology of his brother.

