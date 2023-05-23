













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Rengoku is not dead, he lives on in this beautiful illustration

Rengoku is the pillar of fire, he has a very kind personality and his abilities are impressive. Towards the end of the film that adapted their fight, he is confronted by Akazaka, the third crescent moon and as a result, our favorite hunter falls while the demon escapes with severe injuries.

Rengoku’s death is one of the most painful of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and shonen in general. However, now he will not only live in our hearts but also in the new deck of delivery Illustration Record Collection 2.

This volume belongs to Ufotable, and is composed of artworks made from April 2021 to June 2021. Contains more than 500 illustrations as impressive as Rengoku’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

The cover allows us to see a Rengoku wielding his valuable sword and lets us see his majestic and determined look. Definitely the pillar of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba It will be one of the most popular.

Source: Ufotable

The installment will be released on June 2, 2023. It was announced that Akira Matsushima (Demon Slayer, Full Metal, Fate Stay Knight saga Heaven Feel) is the character designer and also the head of animation.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Where to see the Mugen Train movie?

The film was one of the biggest hits in Japan’s box office history, despite being released during the Covid19 pandemic season.

the movie de Mugen Train is available on Crunchyroll both dubbed and subtitled. It lasts about an hour and 56 minutes.

