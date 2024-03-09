













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba releases trailer and release date for the Pillars training arc | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









Aniplex revealed through a new broadcast a new trailer for the fourth season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaibaas well as its release date, which will be May 12, 2024well into spring.

Likewise, he announced that the first episode will last one hour. This follows the same strategy as with the previous two seasons of the series and which other anime have imitated with great success.

However, this could also imply that its number of episodes could be lower, since its release will be late. In our region this sequel will have the title Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc.

We recommend: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba finally gives us a new look at the pillars' training arc.

Crunchyroll still needs to confirm the date mentioned above but it is only a matter of time. It is likely to not only do that but also announce simulcast or near-simultaneous transmission, as well as dubbing in multiple languages.

Fountain: ufotable.

Latin Spanish cannot be missing among them. The new trailer for the fourth season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba It also includes the opening or closing theme.

This is 'Mugen', which in Japanese means Dreams, and is performed by MY FIRST STORY x HYDE. The ending or closing is not yet known, which could appear in another trailer.

In any case, there are a few months left before the new wave of anime episodes can be enjoyed.

Regarding what can be seen in the trailer of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc, as its name suggests, is focused on the training of the Hashira or Pillars.

Fountain: ufotable.

That is, one of the most powerful demon exterminators within the series. It is in this way that some of them will show their skills, which they have polished over the years. The only thing that can be done is to be patient.

Apart from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)