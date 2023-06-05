













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba presents his most emotional cameo of the season

last chapter of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba us showed a borderline scenario for Muichiro, the pillar of mist that was fighting against Gyokko, the upper fifth moon.

Muichiro unlocked his special mark and gave us an impressive battle, each of his breaths was memorable and although he looked very cool, it was obvious that the hunter was on the edge. Just when he needed a push, reminded Rengoku, the pillar of flame and one of the best hunters of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

It seems that finally Muichiro understood what Rengoku wanted to share with him for a long time.. The hashira finally reached the heart of the cold Muichiro and it was obviously a very emotional moment for every fan of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Not only to see our dear hunter again but also becausee could be a nod to the fact that part of the manga will be adapted from Rengoku Gaiden in some future. Especially since he and the pillar of love, Mitsuri Kanroji have a particular section and her part only begins in the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Towards the end of the chapter, the pillar of mist fainted while the pillar of love came to rescue Tanjiro and company of the jaws of the dragons of the upper moon, which is worth noting, put the young hunters in deadly trouble.

Where can I watch the Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba To the Sworsmith Village movie?

The film comprises the last two episodes of the second season, plus the first of the third. Together, the feature film that hit theaters emerged. However, although the perse film is not available, You can watch the episodes through Crunchyroll.

