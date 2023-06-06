













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba prepares the chapters where we will see how broken Mitsuri Kanroji is

the last chapter of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the battle of Muichiro, the pillar of mist, against the upper fifth moon is over. The pillar was exhausted and will not be able to go to support the lower rank hunters who were in the Zohakuten’s clutches.

However, In previous chapters we saw how Kanroji saved all the blacksmiths in the village and even arrived in time to save the lord of the village. After this he went to where Tanjiro and company were fighting against the sixth upper moon.

The ninth chapter of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba it showed us Tanjiro with a broken foot and shattered eardrums, as well as being inside the jaws of some wood and stone dragons, which are the technique of the hate facet of Zohakuten. However, Kanroji arrived just in time to free him.

Source: Ufotable

It should be noted that both Nezuko and Genya are in full collapse as well.

The last scenes of the battle of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba they showed us a pillar of love in the middle of a fluid and serious battle. Tanjiro fears and tries to warn Kanroji that they are facing a dangerous enemy, but she just goes right into the fight.

The next episode will allow us to see the pillar of love at its best.

Where I can see Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba?

All the chapters and movies are available on Crunchyroll. Every Sunday one of the episodes of the third season of the series is released.

The manga written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge ended in 2021.

