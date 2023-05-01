













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba prepares Genya’s final fight

The young Genya of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba possesses a very important healing/regeneration ability. Towards the middle of episode number four we could see how he was mortally wounded, but after praying calmly, the boy was able to return to the battle.

In fact, this happened on several occasions, even the Hantengu clones wondered why he didn’t die. Behind this, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba prepares us for the final battle of the little hunters, especially now that Tanjiro returned to the side of Nezuko and Genya, despite the fact that in the previous chapter he was separated from them. Now that they can fight together, Kamado already has important information for them to defeat the copies.

What happened in chapter 4 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba?

In addition to the above, Tokito, the pillar of mist saved Kotetsu and is now on his way to help the blacksmiths working on Tanjiro’s new sword.. Slowly, the young pillar will manage to remember his memories and recover his personality.

On the other hand, the village was left unprotected because the pillar of mist has another course, however, the pillar of love heads towards the village of blacksmiths to save the village and protect everyone.

The last episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba He left the fights of the pillars and Genya at the door. Although Tanjiro and Nezuko were right at the most intense moment of their fight. Let’s see what happens next Sunday.

