Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc will have a theatrical release that will be made up of the last episode of the third season plus an hour of the new arc. However, dates have only been announced for some countries.

It should be noted that the new opening and ending themes have already been announced. “Sueños” will be the opening song and is performed by My First Story x Hideon the other hand, Man with a Mission x milet will perform “Shōri no Meidō ~ Kizuna no Kiseki & Nezuko Kamado no Uta REMIX” as the closing theme.

It seems that we are already very ready for the return of one of the most important shonen in recent years. Let's hope Tanjiro is unharmed after this great journey! The panorama will begin to darken! How many hashira will survive?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc will be released in spring.

When does the fourth season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba premiere?

It was confirmed that the anime installment will have official distribution by Crunchyroll – which has previous installments available; It should be noted that the premiere has a scheduled world tour in theaters; and these have different release dates, I'll tell you about them below:

Tokyo from February 2 to 3

New York on February 10

Seoul on February 11

Berlin on February 13

Mexico City and Singapore on February 17

Jakarta on February 18

São Paulo, Brazil, on February 19

Paris and Taipei on February 24

London and Hong Kong on February 25



This is how the first chapter of the fourth season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will debut. Are you ready to see Tanjiro and his friends again?

