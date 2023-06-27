













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Nezuko awakened an ability that envy Muzan Kibutsuji

During the season three finale of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Tanjiro he had to make the effort to get rid of the elusive fourth crescent moon, leaving his sister Nezuko adrift at dawn, whose powers have been slowly evolving.

You’d think the most powerful attack he has Nezuko It is his blood of fire which makes a great dumbbell with the sword of Tanjirobut this ability to withstand sunlight now allows him to be able to go out into daylight without fear of disappearing.

It must be remembered that one of the weak points of demons is sunlight. If it hits them, they can lose their lives – if they have any -. We have already seen in the past how several villains fall when the sun hits them, but, with the new his new ability, Nezuko has that Muzan Kibutsuji now you want.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will see the pursuit of Muzan after Nezuko

Although we already know that the next animated arc of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is focused on the training of the Hashira, we must point out that we will surely have many moments in which Muzan is planning something to obtain Nezuko. He technically just has to absorb her to gain power from her.

Until now, the way Nezuko expressed herself with her brother was limited, but thanks to the fact that she supports the sun and can control its power, now she can do more things, although she will have to be careful because surely her head now has a certainly high price.

