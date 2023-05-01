













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mitsuri Kanroji will now have to save everyone

During episode four of the third season of Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba, Tanjiro he discovered that gyokko, the fifth crescent moon, separates and has a weak point on its tongue. Technically hitting him there with the sword puts him out of action momentarily.

Meanwhile Genya Shinazugawa He makes his fight facing one of the strongest copies that has the fifth crescent moon that we see in the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. With everyone in a bind, Tokito out of the action, and the blacksmiths’ village under attack, who can save them all?

Source: ufotable

Apparently, this responsibility will be borne by the pillar of love, Mitsuri Kanroji, Whose raven has already informed him of the situation and he will have to face not only the demons with vessels that plague the village of blacksmiths and attack its inhabitants, he will also have to do his part fighting against the crescent moons.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Is MItsuri Kanroji good at painting?

You already saw her in a good number of cosplays and also helping Tanjiro in his first days in the village of the blacksmiths of the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no YaibaHowever, at the end of the fourth episode of the series, we see her in an extra facet, certainly comic, where we see that she is very good at painting.

Source: ufotable

That’s how it is, Mitsuri Kanroji turns out to be a qualified artist to be able to cover what are supposedly her flaws: eating a lot, having pink hair and having “that” special personality, when in reality, it is her way of being that makes her so popular with the audience. men, only she doesn’t know it.

Could it be that the same pillar of love will one day meet that ideal couple? We will have to follow the development of the story in the remainder of the season because now the fifth episode is coming and technically we would be about to reach the middle of the Blacksmiths Village Arc.

