Aniplex announced the arrival of a new title based on Demon Slayer and coming up Nintendo Switch in Japan. It’s about DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mezase! Saikyou Taishi!a product that follows the style of Mario Party and which will allow up to four players (with online support) to enjoy the world of Kimetsu no Yaiba. The release is planned for a generic 2024but we can already see it in action in the announcement trailer available below.

Given the immense popularity of the series in the West, it is not wrong to hope that the game can come to our country too.

DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mezase! Saikyou Taishi! – Announcement trailer

Source: Aniplex Street Gematsu