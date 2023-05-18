













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Last episode of the third season would last one hour | EarthGamer

A well-known Weibo leaker was the one who shared this information. According to him, the last episode of the third season will occupy the transmission slot of one hour. However, this duration takes commercials into account. So maybe it’s between 40 or 45 minutes of this end of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

This last episode will air until June 18. This duration may be confirmed in the time between now and its release. Considering the popularity of this anime, it would not be strange for this decision to be made. In addition, they already have a history of doing so, since the final episode of the second season was also extended. Although not an hour.

so fans of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba they might be more anxious for their ending. We’ll see if the leaker’s predictions come true, although his record works in his favor. Do you think it’s okay to extend the last episode?

What is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is an anime based on the manga of the same name created by Koyoharu Gotouge. In it we follow the brothers Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado, whose lives change after their family was massacred. This turns Nezuko into a demon and Tanjiro into a demon hunter to try to take down the one responsible.

Source: ufotable.com

The anime is currently streaming its third season. His previous two enjoyed very good reception by critics and fans. Not to mention, his movie, Mugen Train, is one of the most successful anime ever. Do you already follow her?

