Starting April 2023, the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaibaseries that will have a world tour to present his new arc in the form of a movie and many more surprises.

On the way to the premiere of the Swordsmiths Arc, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba presented us with a new advance in which it is possible to appreciate the rest of the Upper Moons of the series and the actors who will put their voices in Japan.

We already met Akaza, also Daki and Gyuutarou. Now comes Gyokko who is the fifth Moon, then comes Hantengu who is the fourth, Douma is the second and Kokushibou who happens to be the first and the most powerful of all the Demonic Moons.

That the actors who will give their voices for these villains have already been decided means that it is a fact that we will see them in the third season, only that it can be for a momentary period or for a long time.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Man with a Mission and milet will sing the new opening

On the other hand, a video was also released announcing that Man with a Mission will perform the opening theme of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba with milet. This information was revealed at the first screening of “Course to the Swordsmiths’ Arc” that began in Japan on February 3.

Jean-Ken Johnny from Man with a Mission stated that it was an honor to collaborate with milet to do the opening theme for this anime. For her part, the singer said that she is happy to be able to add her voice to the Swordsmiths Arc.

Now all that remains is for this projection to reach theaters in Latin America from March 3 so that we can give ourselves a better idea of ​​everything that awaits us.

what do you think about this news?