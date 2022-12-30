The third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba was announced for April 2023. So it’s the perfect time to catch up on the sleeve, the anime and even its video game installment. Let’s remember that the manga work of Koyoharu Gotouge finished, so it is easier to organize to finish reading it too.

To begin, the third season ofDemon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba will adapt the arc of the village of swordsmiths which focuses on Muichiro Tokito, the pillar of mist, and Mitsuri Kanroji, the pillar of love. Plus, of course, your favorite trio of demon hunters.

The arcs of the manga demon slayer

The work of Koyoharu Gotouge is composed of 11 arches. There is a conflict, as there are rumored to be 12, but this is because the final battle arc splits in two:

The infinite castle arc — 47 chapters.

The dawn countdown arc — 22 chapters.

Next we show the volumes of Demon Slayer with their distribution of arcs and chapters respective:

1 to 2: final selection arc — Chapters 1-9. Season 1.

2: Kidnapper’s Swamp Bow — Chapters 10-13. Season 1.

2 to 3: Asakusa Arc — Chapters 14-19. Season 1.

3 to 4: Tsuzumi Mansion Arc — Chapters 20-27. Season 1.

4 to 6: Arch of Mount Natagumo — Chapters 28-44. Season 1.

6 to 7: rehabilitation training bow — Chapters 45-53. Season 1.

7 to 8: Mugen Train Arch — Chapters 54-69. Season 2.

8 to 11: entertainment district arc — Chapters 70-97. Season 2.

12 to 15: Swordsmiths’ Village Arch — Chapters 98-127.

15 to 16: Hashira Training Arc — Chapters 128-136.

16 to 21: Final Battle Arc: Infinite Castle Arc — Chapters 137-183. This installment is special because it narrates the dawn countdown and it covers chapters 184-205, which are found in volumes 21-23.

The arcs that have been adapted to anime are the following:

Until now we only have eight arcs covered by the first and second seasons of the anime. The third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba will resume the manga from arc number nine.

About the game Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — The Hinokami Chronicles

The game sets events from various arcs starting from the final selection installment, in other words the start of the story, to the end of the Mugen Train arc.

It is a fighting video game available for PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.

PS4 and PS5: 59.99 US

Deluxe version — PS4 and PS5: 69.99 US

switch: 699 MXN

Via Steam—PC: ITS price is 699 MXN, but right now it has a 50 percent discount offer, so you could get it for 349 MXN

Xbox One and Xbox Series X: 699 MXN

Deluxe version — Xbox One and Xbox Series X: 829 MXN, however, it has an offer at the moment that allows you to obtain it for 414.50 MXN.

