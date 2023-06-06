













Demon Slayer: KImetsu no Yaiba: How many chapters does the third season have?

Let’s go in parts first. The anime adaptation of the work of Koyoharu Gotege It has been advancing at a more or less fluid pace. The first season consisted of 26 episodes. The second was to present the first film plus 11 more episodes, which are already 18.

The third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba it is 11 episodes, just like the arc of the entertainment. The thing is, the last episode will be a special that will last for at least an hour as it covers a good part of the manga.

So, here are the episodes of the third season:

someone’s dream

yoroiichi model zero

A sword from over 300 years ago

Thank you, Tokyo

red hot sword

Didn’t you want to be a pillar?

The most detestable villains

Muichiro’s Mu

Muichiro Tokito, the Pillar of Mist

Mitsuri Kanroji, the Pile of Love

To define

Maybe this is the pace of animation production that ufotable It can take so that we do not have so much separation between seasons.

Who is the strongest pillar in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba?

During the third season of the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba It was already possible to see in action and the real power of the Pillar of the Mist, Muichiro Tokito. But is he really the most powerful in the entire series?

Having the anime as a parameter closes us to very few characters, especially since there are 9. Reading the manga is that we can get a better idea of ​​how powerful these beings can become.

For many, Gyomei Himejima is the strongest pillar of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. In the manga, Kokushibo admits that he has never met someone so strong in the three centuries that he has existed.

Do you think it is the strongest of all the pillars? What is your favorite?