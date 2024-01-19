The preview

The preview is a video of about four minutes that recaps the series already released, showing us one of the key sequences of the last season. He also explains well that the film The Pillars, available first in cinemas, precedes the new season, the fourth, a bit like The Mugen Train preceded the second.

In short, it is a way to give updated information to the millions of fans of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, who are eager to see the new episodes.

“The next story arc of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is coming this year, and the Demon Hunters are once again traveling around the world to get ready. Starting February 22, you can watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training – at the cinema, to relive the ending of the Swordsmith Village Arc and have a preview of the first episode of the Hashira Training arc!”