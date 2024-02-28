













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Heading to the Training of the Pillars takes first place at the Box Office in Mexico









According to the information revealed by CANACINE, 1.1 million attendees went to see Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Heading to the Training of the Pillarsleaving far behind Madame Web which barely has a million accumulated attendees and Ferrari, which has just premiered with 213.9 thousand people.

It is worth noting that the popularity of this anime in Mexico is certainly high and that no one should be surprised that these numbers remain the same or decrease very little week after week. What is a fact is that expectations for the new season that arrives in the spring season will be really high due to everything that has already been seen in the cinema.

This is how the Box Office looked like according to CANACINE:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Heading to Pillar Training

Madame Web

Ferrari

Everyone but you

Bob Marley The Legend

Poor Creatures

With everyone except you

Baghead Contact with Death

57 Seconds Back

Past Lives

How long does Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Heading to Pillar Training last?

It is worth noting that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Heading to Pillar Training is a film that lasts 104 minutesless than the traditional 2 hours, and for good reason, finally it is about putting the last 2 chapters of the Swordsmiths Arc and then putting the first episode of the Training of the Pillars which is technically a special of almost 1 hour .

When the series premieres in April, we will have that episode of almost an hour – if you want approximately 50 minutes – and then the regular weekly broadcast of 22 minutes that will pass you by like water.

Excited for the arrival of this film? Have you already seen it? Follow the conversation on our channel Discord.

