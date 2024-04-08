Crunchyroll announced the imminent arrival on its platform DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc. The new narrative arc of the anime based on the work of Koyoharu Gotoge will be available simulcast starting Sunday 12 Maywith new episodes available weekly.

We leave you now with a trailer for the new narrative arc, under which you can find further information thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision!

ANIPLEX INC. AND CRUNCHYROLL ANNOUNCE THE EXCLUSIVE LAUNCH OF “DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA HASHIRA TRAINING ARC” IN MAY

Rome, 8 April 2024 – Fresh from the worldwide cinema release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Towards Pillar TrainingAniplex Inc. and Crunchyroll will launch exclusively Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc starting from Sunday 12 May 2024. As part of its previously announced Spring 2024 lineup, Crunchyroll will exclusively simulcast new episodes each week in all countries.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotoge published by SHUEISHA's JUMP COMICS, which consists of 23 volumes and over 150 million copies published. The animation production is by ufotable.

The story begins when Tanjiro Kamado, a boy whose family was killed by a demon, joins the Demon Slayer Corps to make his younger sister Nezuko human again after she was transformed into a demon. In April 2019, the television anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted with Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arcfollowed by the release of the feature film Mugen Train in October 2020, from the television series Mugen Train Arc And Entertainment District Arc in October 2021 and from The village of the katana smiths Arc in April 2023.

Official synopsis of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc:

In view of the upcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, Pillar Training begins. While everyone keeps trust and determination in their hearts, Tanjiro and the Pillars begin a new chapter…

Last February the first episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc debuted in cinemas worldwide together with the gripping finale of The village of the katana smiths Arcallowing fans to get an early taste of the highly anticipated Hashira Training Arc, in one mega blockbuster experience. Furthermore, fans from some cities such as New York, Berlin, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, Paris and London flocked to the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- World Tour which brought together Japanese talent – ​​including Natsuki Hanae, the Japanese voice of protagonist Tanjiro Kamado, and Aniplex producer Yuma Takahashi, and more – for these special previews.

The anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaibawhich debuted in 2019, and the film Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: The Mugen Trainwhich took the world by storm in 2020, are currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

Japanese voice cast:

Natsuki Hanae It's Tanjiro Kamado

Akari Kito It's Nezuko Kamado

Hiro Shimono It's Zenitsu Agatsuma

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka It's Inosuke Hashibira

Takahiro Sakurai It's Giyu Tomioka

Katsuyuki Konishi It's Tengen Uzui

Kengo Kawanishi It's Muichiro Tokito

Saori Hayami It's Shinobu Kocho

Kana Hanazawa It's Mitsuri Kanroji

Kenichi Suzumura is Obanai Iguro

Tomokazu Seki It's Sanemi Shinazugawa

Tomokazu Sugita It's Gyomei Himejima

Dubbing in English, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu will be done and released soon.

Official English website: demonslayer-anime.com

Official English Facebook page: facebook.com/DemonSlayer.anime

Official English X account: twitter.com/DemonSlayerUSA

About Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll connects anime and manga fans in over 200 countries and territories through the most beloved content and titles. In addition to free viewing of ad-supported titles and a premium membership option to access the full catalog of series, Crunchyroll speaks to the global anime community through events, film releases, video games, collectibles and manga. Anime fans can access the largest catalog of titles in existence through Crunchyroll, translated into multiple languages ​​for fans around the world. Part of the offer includes a vast list of simulcast titles each season: highly anticipated new releases available immediately after the Japanese broadcast. The Crunchyroll app is available on nearly 15 platforms, including most gaming consoles.

Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan's Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.

About Aniplex Inc.

Aniplex Inc. is a diversified entertainment company operating worldwide that focuses on the design and production of anime video and music content, its theatrical distribution and syndication, as well as its physical and digital products, the development of gaming applications and related merchandising, such as trading cards and clothing, on the theatrical production of musicals and live events and on the management of the online store “Aniplex Online”, which offers selected items for sale.