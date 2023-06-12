













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba- Hashira of love steals the stage after revealing his mark

The previous chapters of the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba they focused on the hashira of the mist, his emotional story full of dark undertones was told and we were also shown the joy of a resurgence.

Muichiro Tokito, the pillar of mist, faced Gyokko and managed to defeat him. while Mitsuri saved the villagers from the blacksmiths’ village; on the other hand, Tanjiro, Nezuko and Genya restrained and weakened Hatengu which released his final form Zohakuten.

Zohakuten’s latest form cornered the hunters however, Kanroji arrived just in time to save them and after receiving a full blow, even the demon realized that the girl’s condition was not ‘normal’.

Source: Ufotable

Demon Slayer: The Mark of Love Hashira

Kanroji lost consciousness after receiving a direct attack from the Zohakuten, but Genya, Nezuko, and Tanjiro -on the whole- they ran to save herWithout a doubt, a beautiful scene. When the hashira regains consciousness, she also recalls her past and a memory of her with the serpent pillar – another splendorous memory.

After this, he fondly remembers the hospitality and care given to him by the organization of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Upon validation and strong feelings of appreciation, your unique brand awakens.

Source: Ufotable

The mark resides on its neck and we could describe it as two hearts and a pair of leaves. After this, she becomes much faster and the demon begins to fear her.

For his part, while the hashira takes care of the powerful Zohakuten, Tanjiro is chasing after the puny original body of Hantenguwho cowardly flees in tears, lamenting his general fate.

