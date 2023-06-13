













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba gives us a glimpse of Hatengu’s tragic fate

Mitsuri Kanroji faces Zohakuten, the most powerful Hantengu clone. She holds it back thus giving the other hunters a chance to find the demon’s original body to decapitate.

The Pillar of Love stops Zohakuten’s Huge Dragon Technique, which attempts to finish off Tanjiro before he finds his main body.. However, towards the end of the chapter of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Kamado and company manage to find the small body of the demon.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba began to open a different nuance, by focusing on the tiny demon that, responds when Tanjiro yells at him that he is a lying coward. and that it is time for him to face justice (just like Akaza, the third crescent moon that murdered Rengoku, the pillar of flame).

Source: Ufotable- The first four emotions and clones of the upper fourth moon: Hantengu.

Hantengu prepares to run and between sobs begins a disconcerting and acid monologue, says that he has never told lies and that he is simply a weak individual who has been betrayed. However, we know that he occupies number 4, this implies that he has murdered many people and this gives him enormous power.

Nevertheless, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba usually shows the deep and sad stories of some of the moons, as was the case with Daki and Gyutaro, which made up the sixth crescent moon or Rui’s story, the lower fifth moon, both moons defeated by Tanjiro Kamado.

And it seems that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba prepares us to tell us the tragic story of HantenguLet’s see if he manages to soften our hearts after all the damage he’s done.

How long will the final chapter of Demon Slayer season 3: Kimetsu no Yaiba last?

The spring 2023 season will only have eleven episodes that you can watch through Crunchyroll.

Chapter eleven will be released on June 18, 2023 and we know that it will be around 60 to 70 minutes long.

