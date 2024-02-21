













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – From what volume does the pillar training arc start?









The movie of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Heading to the training of the pillars covers the end of the swordsmiths arc and the beginning of the pillars training arc And, in case you become desperate to know what happens, we will tell you which part you should read from to find out what happens.

It is worth noting that the original work by author Koyoharu Gotoge is certainly short and only has 205 chapters and a special One Shot. This translates into 23 volumes and Panini sells a collector's box that might interest you.

From where the arc of pillar training is read

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, in which chapter the pillars training arc begins

If you are one of the digital consumers and you are already eager to read the manga of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaibawe tell you that you must go to chapter 127 which is called in English The Rumble of Victory.

In this chapter we see how they write to Tanjiro a letter for sending a blood sample from both Nezuko and Kizuki. Then in 128 It is when we see how the group that survived the swordsmiths' village meets their old friends.

A detail that is also explained is the brand that appears on Mitsuri, Muichiro and Tokito. It is even beginning to develop that the heroes will soon have very special training with the pillars.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, in which volume the pillars training arc begins

If you are one of those who still like to collect volumes and you are just going to start your collection of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaibawe tell you that the training arc of the pillars begins from volume 15which is more or less the final stretch of the story (remember that there are only 23 issues).

If you are going to start reading the story from where the movie left off “On the way to training the pillars”, The ideal is that you start from volume 15 and from there you continue with the rest. As we already mentioned, a good option is the Panini box that already has everything complete.

Remember that the fourth season of the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba It will occur in the spring of 2024, precisely in April. Follow the conversation in our Discord.

