













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba finally surpasses Oshi no Ko in popularity

The survey on which the top 10 of Anime Corner was based had 17,356 votes from its users. And despite having Oshi no Ko to the head, again Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba returns to be the favorite after the start of the battle of the pillars against the upper moons.

The top 10 of Anime Corner is as follows:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Oshi no Ko

Vinland Saga season 2

hell’s paradise

Kamikatsu: Working For God In A Godless World

Loving Yamada At LV999

Mashle Magic And Muscles

Skip And Loafer

Dead Mount Death Play

The Ancient Magus Bride season 2

The results pertain to the spring 2023 season, the fifth week of the broadcast.

Source: Ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

The anime is produced by Ufotable, based on Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga work. The third season is adapted from volume number ten. However, the serialization ended in 2020 and had a total of 23 compiled volumes.

It follows the story of Tanjiro as a demon hunter who tries to reverse the demonic condition of his sister who, after the murder of their entire family, became a demon with special abilities.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba third season is available on Crunchyroll.

oshi no ko

The anime adaptation is produced by Doga Kobo, it is based on Aka Akasaka’s manga work. Its first anime season will consist of 11 episodes. The serialization of his manga is still on the air, you can read it for free through MangaPlus, so far it has 116 chapters.

It follows the story of two sons of an idol who is murdered. However, they have more secrets than meets the eye. The boys are reincarnations that used to be fans of the girl. Furthermore, they also met in their past lives, they share a very intense bond. The story will be about a path of revenge, but also about his steps in the dark world of the entertainment industry.

Oshi no Ko is available on the HIDIVE platform.

