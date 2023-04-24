













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba finally shows us the powerful breath of mist

Towards the end of the episode Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the pillar of mist seeks Tanjiro for information on where the blacksmiths areand when they set out to find them together, a new threat appears in the village, on which the demon hunters are completely dependent.

Both Tanjiro and the pillar of mist are attacked by the upper fourth moon, but they are separate. As Kamado prepares to face the splitting moon, Tokito displays his special breath to help Kotetsu, the village’s little mechanic.

the pillar of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba He has some kind of ideological conflict and after that, Tanjiro’s words resonate with him and he chooses to help. Also when the hunters are separated, Tokito makes use of his spectacular technique and we can say that Ufotable’s animation manages to brilliantly display the pillar technique, which will leave you speechless.

Source: Ufotable

In addition, in the third chapter of the new season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, we could see how is it that Tanjiro managed to defeat the puppet that embodies the spirit of the first and foremost swordsman of the demon hunters. Probably, in the next few episodes the importance of the character regarding solar respiration will be revealed.

After destroying the puppet, we could see that it was protecting a very old sword and while Tanjiro was trying to test it, he got an unpromising result, due to the steel being completely rusted. After this, as good news, the blacksmith appointed for Kamado appeared and now we will only wait for a good result regarding his new katana.

Let’s see what the fourth episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the next Sunday.

We recommend: Test: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Which crescent moon would you be according to your personality?

whatWhere can I watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba?

Crunchyroll has all the two seasons and the movies of the series available. In addition, it has a simulcast transmission of the third season.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.