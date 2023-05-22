













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba finally shows us the face of Tanjiro’s blacksmith and it’s beautiful

Fully or partially masked anime characters are always very popular. As great examples we have Kakashi of Narutoto Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen and of course, to all the forgers of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

However, in principle, these types of characters cause a lot of mystery, and fans do not stop imagining and wondering what they look like. Until there comes an enlightening moment that never lets them down. And Hanagezuka’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba was no exception.

In the last chapter of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba we could see the blacksmith very concentrated in his artistic work -remember that the art of making katanas in the Taisho era was more than creating weapons-. He is very focused while Tokito continues to capture on the crescent moon vase that he also considers himself an artist.

Source: Ufotable

Muichiro is incapacitated, and Gyoko, the fourth crescent moon wants to slowly finish off Hanagezuka. because he envy his concentration abilities that, of course, he has not reached. Because of this he tries to hit the blacksmith to break his balanced work, and in an attempt to do this he does not deal fatal blows, rather he whips his back.

One of these attacks breaks the mask and reveals Hanagezuka’s face; to everyone’s surprise, she has a very balanced face, enough to say that he is very handsome. Now the blacksmith is in grave danger but towards the end of the episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Tokito will not only remember his father but will be released from the water prison.

On the other hand, Tanjiro faces the Hantengu, the fifth crescent moon who has awakened a new identity and with it a very powerful ability.

Gyoko’s vases are illustrated with great works of renowned Japanese paintings, including The Great Wave off Kanagawa by Katsushika Hokusai.

