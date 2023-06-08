













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba finally gave Muichiro Tokito a family reunion

The end of the Tokito battle was really emotional, after a very elegant action and with firm cuts, the pillar defeated the upper fifth moon in a resounding manner. After this, although he wanted to help Tanjiro, Nezuko and Genya, he fainted and Kotetsu went to help him.

It looked like the blacksmith apprentice would be dead by now, but Rengoku’s sword’s special handle saved him.. Tanjiro tasked the boy with handing it over to Haganezuka for when his sword was finished, and this acted as a shield.

After this, Tokito initially saw the flame pillar, later he had a meeting with his family. He first saw his kind parents patting his head and then Yuichiro, his twin brother who congratulated him on his performance in his absence.

Source: Ufotable

After that, the pillar of mist Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba he began to cry with some relief. The episode continued intoning the action with the pillar of love to the rescue of Tanjiro and company.

How many chapters will the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba have?

only confirmed eleven chapters for this spring 2023 installment.

However, it should be noted that Koyoharu Gotoge’s manga work ended in 2021. It collected 205 chapters in 22 volumes.

