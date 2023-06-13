













Obviously, if you haven’t seen this episode, it’s best to do so before reading what follows. If they already did, go ahead. The fact is that Kanroji’s strength is a characteristic that he has from birth.

In the tenth episode of the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no YaibaIn retrospect, it comes to light that a few months after Mitsuri Kanroji was born, she had tremendous strength.

She was capable of lifting a rock of more than 13 kilos. According to her parents, she had a muscle density greater than that of a normal girl.

But something he could also boast of was a huge appetite, enough to maintain his body.

Fountain: ufotable.

Mitsuri Kanroji’s strength increased as he grew older. To the extent that when she was a child she beat a sumo wrestler in arm wrestling, which really humiliated the latter.

The aforementioned were one of the funniest moments of the tenth episode of the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Despite being so strong, that doesn’t prevent Kanroji from being vulnerable to spiritual-type attacks, and that’s something that came out in the same episode.

Something that also stood out in the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is that Kanroji Mitsuri has trouble finding a partner.

Not only because of his tremendous strength but also because of the strange coloring of his hair. She even went so far as to paint the latter black.

But she came to the conclusion that she didn’t have to change her appearance to make someone like her. That’s why she stopped painting him and moved on with his life.

Fountain: ufotable

Kanroji’s tremendous strength and combat skills have made her one of the best demon hunters.

She gracefully wields her sword, which she swings like a whip and cuts everything around her. Only someone like Kanroji Mitsuri is capable of wielding it in such a way, slashing left and right.

The closing of the third season of the anime promises to be very spectacular and you have to be aware.

Apart from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba we have more anime information at EarthGamer.