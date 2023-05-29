













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba explains the reason behind the Mist Pillar’s strength

The first thing you should know is that Muichiro Tokito He is orphaned at the age of 10, his mother and father die and he can’t do anything. If you are watching the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no YaibaYou already know that the Pillar of Mist has amnesia, because he doesn’t remember his past well.

In episode 8 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba we know much more about this character’s past; his father and his mother were very gentle beings, and he had an older twin brother named Yuichiro. The latter had a very bitter life and was angry all the time, while Muichiro always lived with the hope and optimism inherited from his parents.

when they are orphaned, yuichiro is very hard with muichiro and treats him badly. One day, the wife of El Patrón, the head of the Demon Hunters, visits them to tell them that they are both direct relatives of one of the swordsmen who handled the original breath.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The explanation behind the name of Muichiro Tokito

In episode 8 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba We see that the relationship of the brothers is void due to a discussion about being good or not with people. One day, on a summer night, they are both helpless and are attacked by a demon. That is where we are given to understand that the one who will soon be the Pillar of Mist has a hidden power.

Now, in Japanese, Muichiro’s Mu means “nothing” and during the episode the brother tells him all the negative ways, but at the end, when he is about to die, he explains that – rather – Mui means strength or infinite will -. That’s when the Pillar of Mist awakens a mark similar to Tanjiro’s and becomes much stronger.

The fight with the fifth crescent moon has already started and it looks like it will get good with the eighth episode. What do you think of this episode?