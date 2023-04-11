













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba did not censor that scene from the third season

The point is that the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba comes with a controversial scene where Mitsuri Kanroji appears naked while bathing in some hot springs. This in the cinema was not censored. But what happens with television?

Missing in the version we saw through crunchyroll The image was the same, although in less definition because it is supposed that in the cinema it was in 4K and the most we have in streaming is Full HD. It’s good to know that they didn’t pass the editing scissors to the TV anime, so we hope the exercise continues in the same way with the rest of the arc.

Source: ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

Likewise, we still have a lot to discover with the new arc dedicated to the Blacksmiths’ Village, we even have the doubt if we will have something from Zenitsu or Inosuke himself. Anything can happen if you still don’t read the manga and find out everything that already happened.

Who is Yoriichi in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba?

If you paid attention to the beginning of the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba surely you noticed a character with reddish hair. This individual’s name is Yoriichiu and he was a member of the demon slayers.

Like Tanjiro, he wears Hanafuda earrings and is considered by many to be the first user of the breath style, as well as the sun breath style, which the other breath styles embody.

It is very sure that we will see more of this character during the following episodes of the third season of this original series of Koyoharu Gotoge. Excited? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.