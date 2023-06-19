













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba delivers a powerful new ability to Nezuko

Towards the end of the eleventh episode of the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Nezuko Kamado is able to survive in the sun as if she were an ordinary human, and is even able to speak.

Bit before learning that Nezuko developed strength in the sun, Tanjiro was faced with a decision that he was actually unable to make. However, Nezuko helped him. In the middle of the dawn, the young hunter tried to protect his sister who was being burned by the sunlight while Hantengu chased some blacksmiths to eat them.

Towards the end of the final chapter of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, with tears in the eyes, Tanjiro had an anxiety attack and was unable to move enough to try to transport Nezuko to a different location to help the blacksmiths. However, the little girl made the decision for him and with a kick sent him flying towards what was left of the crescent moon.

Source: Ufotable

After this, the girl began to burn terribly while Tanjiro finished off Hantengu. After the end of the battle, she couldn’t contain her tears at the thought that she had lost her sister. However, to her surprise, Nezuko was able to walk towards him, unburnt, in the middle of a field bright with dawn.

The problem is that Hantengu, the fourth crescent moon, shortly before being definitively defeated, was able to communicate this information to Muzan and now the demon is on the lookout for Nezuko, his goal is to devour her to acquire her abilities.

Source: Ufotable

We recommend you: Test: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – What type of breath control according to your personality?

When is the fourth season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba coming out?

Ufotable, the studio in charge of the animation, reported that it is already working on the new anime season that will adapt the “Training of the Hashira” arc, and shared promotional images.

This allows us to think that we’ll get delivery “soon” but it’s highly unlikely to be before 2024.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.