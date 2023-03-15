Community otaku I was looking forward to the premiere of the movie Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. However, we were surprised by a pleasant event, since the film by anime that came along with the movie scream 6 in March, it surpassed the horror installment at the box office in Mexico.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba earned more than scream 6 in his debut week in Mexico. While the movie starring Tanjiro Kamado managed to gross nearly $3.4 million, the horror film only grossed $2 million.

It seems that the otaku community in Mexico is growing considerably, although of course, Ufotable’s animation for the movie Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba must be viewed by the general public.

However, if we talk about the world box office, the result is different, the anime film grossed $10 million in the United States, while scream 6 in his homeland he reached the enormous figure of 44.5 million dollars. However, the previous film of Kimetsu no Yaiba set a record at the box office in Japan, although we still don’t know how this new installment will fare.

It should be noted that both films have been highly accepted by their homes and in the rest of the world they are also popular. However, the population of Mexico has already chosen who they prefer to spend their afternoons with in movie theaters.

When does the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba come out?

April 9, 2023 the new season will be released demon slayer. It will be available through Crunchyroll.

