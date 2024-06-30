Aniplex, the production company behind the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaibaannounced that its final season will take the form of three animated films.

That’s right, it will be a trilogy, whose official name for our region is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity CastleThis is an allusion to the last part of the manga, where the final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji and his allies takes place. Tanjiro Kamado and company will have to give their all.

The announcement of this trilogy of films Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba He was also accompanied by another. This is how Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment announced that they acquired the rights to this trilogy for its world premiere in theaters.

However, this does not apply to select Asian territories such as Japan. It is certain that Aniplex, a company owned by Sony, will have such distribution in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Fountain: ufotable.

Rahul Purini, president of Crunchyroll, had some comments regarding the announcement of this trilogy. First he stated ‘Demon Slayer has been a phenomenal franchise, and we at Crunchyroll are thrilled to have been a part of it from the beginning.’.

To the above he added ‘Crunchyroll is thrilled to be able to bring this trilogy of films to fans, on the big screen, and it promises to be one of the truly epic and consequential pop cultural events of our time when it hits theaters.’.

It is quite likely that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle surpass the first film in the series in box office receipts. Especially since it is a trilogy of films and it is the end of the story.

Fountain: ufotable.

In addition to a poster, a trailer is available. However, there were no details about the release date or window for any of the films in the series. So it’s best to stay tuned for any further updates.

With details from Crunchyroll. Apart from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba We have more anime information at TierraGamer.