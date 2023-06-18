













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba confirms fourth season

To celebrate this announcement, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba It also freed up the visuals of the rest of the pillars, both those that we already saw in combat, and those that only came out momentarily.

Said art has in the upper part from left to right Giyu Tomioka, the Pillar of Water; Shinobu Kocho, the Pillar of Insects. At the bottom from left to right we have Gyomei Himejima, the Rock Pillar; Sanemi Shinazugawa, the Pillar of Wind; and Obanai Iguro, the Serpent Pillar.

Source: Ufotable

Accompanied by each visual we have a common text that tells us: “The Pillars meet. The adventure is accelerated with the weapons of the blood wind. The story moves on to its next phase”.

Fans will be happy to know that the rumor that was given a week before the end of the third season turned out to be true and that now they will just have to be patient while more official details arrive, especially from the western accounts of the series.

On the other hand, at the time of writing this article, the finale of the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has not yet been released, so you can go see it on Crunchyroll. Here we tell you what time the episode will be released, which will last just over an hour.

